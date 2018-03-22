Thursday, March 22, 2018
Home > News > PM welcomes Cambodian DPM on visit to Thailand

PM welcomes Cambodian DPM on visit to Thailand

Prayuth Chan Ocha in 2015
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 22nd March 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has met with Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, to discuss cooperation for the peace and happiness of both their peoples.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Tea Banh upon his official visit to the Thailand to attend the 13th Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee Meeting, held in the Ivory Room of Government House.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Iran “willing to assist Thailand” in identifying Bangkok bombers

White and green taxi in Bangkok

Taxi Driver Robbed and Murdered on Remote Road in Pathumthani

Hillary Clinton during a speech

‘Process has begun’: FBI scouring 650k emails on Clinton aide husband’s laptop in reopened case

Leave a Reply