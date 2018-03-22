PM welcomes Cambodian DPM on visit to Thailand

BANGKOK, 22nd March 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has met with Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, to discuss cooperation for the peace and happiness of both their peoples.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Tea Banh upon his official visit to the Thailand to attend the 13th Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee Meeting, held in the Ivory Room of Government House.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand