BANGKOK, 11th March 2018 – The Prime Minister is warning investors to beware of the risks associated with cryptocurrency in order to prevent losses.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that the fundraising in an initial coin offering or ICO, remains new to many and investors who are interested in it, should be particularly cautious and study all risk factors.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand