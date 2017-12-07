Thursday, December 7, 2017
German Parcel Bomber Made €10mln Bitcoin Blackmail Demand

Christmas market near Kaiser Wilhelm Church in Berlin, Germany
A parcel bomber who caused a Christmas market in Potsdam to be evacuated last week tried to extort ten million euros in bitcoin from the delivery firm DHL, German media reports.

A blackmailer who sent a parcel bomb to a German pharmacy last week demanded €10 million ($11.8 million) in bitcoin, the German newspaper Bild reports.

The bomb was sent via DHL and received by a pharmacy adjacent to a Christmas market in Potsdam, which was evacuated by police.

The package contained a note addressed to DHL with a QR code for depositing cryptocurrency. The note also threatened to send more bombs if the sum wasn’t paid.

