German Parcel Bomber Made €10mln Bitcoin Blackmail Demand

A parcel bomber who caused a Christmas market in Potsdam to be evacuated last week tried to extort ten million euros in bitcoin from the delivery firm DHL, German media reports.

The bomb was sent via DHL and received by a pharmacy adjacent to a Christmas market in Potsdam, which was evacuated by police.

The package contained a note addressed to DHL with a QR code for depositing cryptocurrency. The note also threatened to send more bombs if the sum wasn’t paid.

