US Warns of Christmas Terror Threat in Europe

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The United States on Thursday updated its advice to travelers heading for Europe, warning of an increased terrorist threat over the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Washington has a long-standing warning to its citizens to beware extremist attacks in European cities, and in recent years it has expressly warned of dangers at festive events, AFP reported.

“Last year, mass casualty attacks occurred at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany in December and a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s Eve,” the latest warning noted.

Last year an attacker crashed a truck into Christmas merrymakers in a Berlin market, killing 12 people, while a New Year’s Eve attack in Istanbul left 39 dead.

