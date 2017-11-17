Friday, November 17, 2017
Tropical depression to bring rain Nov 19-21

Flooded street in Thailand
Rain and isolated heavy rain is likely in the East, the lower Central including Bangkok, and the South on Nov 19-21 as a result of a tropical depression, the Thai Meteorological Department warned at 5pm on Friday (Nov 17).

As of 4pm on Nov 17, the tropical depression over the western Philippines with sustained winds of 55 kilometres per hour was moving west-northwest with a speed of 27 kilometres per hour.

