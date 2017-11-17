Friday, November 17, 2017
Home > Asia > Hotels May Not Ban Hijabs on Staff, Malaysia Tourism Minister Says

Hotels May Not Ban Hijabs on Staff, Malaysia Tourism Minister Says

Malay Muslim school girls and boys
TN Asia 0

Malaysia’s tourism minister on Thursday warned hotels that allegedly ban women from wearing hijabs while working the front desk to immediately drop the policy, which has caused an uproar.

The matter came to light after the Union Network International-Malaysia Labor Center (UNI-MLC) earlier this month revealed it had received complaints from female hotel employees who said they had been prohibited from wearing headscarves while manning the front desk.

According to UNI-MLC, students in hospitality and tourism courses had also been told to remove their hijabs during internships or face not being hired after finishing.

“To any hotels that made these conditions, they should revoke them or face action by us,” Tourism Minister Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz told journalists.

The policy, Nazri said, affects workers from other faiths as well.

“This is not just about Muslims. The Punjabis and Sikhs wear turbans. This is unconstitutional,” he said.

Malaysia is home to about 19.5 million Muslims, who make up approximately 60 percent of the country’s 32 million people. Buddhists, Hindus and Christians account for most of the rest.

On Wednesday, Malaysian Housing, Local Government and Urban Well-being Minister Noh Omar ordered local councils to take action against hotel operators who bar their Muslim staff from wearing headscarves.

“I am ordering all local authorities responsible for issuing such hotel licenses, if the complaints received are true, I recommend they withdraw licenses issued,” he said, adding hotel licenses come under the jurisdiction of local councils.

Full story: a href=”http://www.benarnews.org/english/news/malaysian/hijab-hotel-11162017134849.html”>BenarNews

Ray Sherman
Kuala Lumpur. Fairuz Mazlan in Penang and Hadi Azmi contributed to this report.

Copyright ©2017,BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Saudi Arabian women gain right to vote, run in elections

Erdogan ‘Trying to Outdo Ataturk’: Germany’s Genocide Vote Sends Shockwaves

Turkey military coup, Bosphorus bridge

Turkish Prosecutors Demand Life Sentence for 62 Coup Attempt Participants

Leave a Reply