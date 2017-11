Separatist insurgents set fire to a motorcycle in Pattani’s Mayo district on Friday morning and detonated a bomb to ambush officials, prompting two nearby schools nearby to suspend classes for the day.

Pol Lieutenant Nikorn Huilong of Mayo police station, said the insurgents set fire to the tyres of two motorcycles in front of the Sirirat Samakkhi School in Moo 3 of Tambon Thanon at 7.20am.

