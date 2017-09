All the defence volunteers guarding a roadside outpost in Mae Lan district of Pattani escaped unscathed when a motorcycle bomb exploded outside the outpost Friday morning (Sept 29).

Witnesses told police afterward that they saw two men riding a motorcycle with a side car parked the vehicle in front of the outpost in Tambon Pa Rai and quickly ran away.

By Thai PBS