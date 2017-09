SURAT THANI: Koh Phangan will cancel the full-moon party next month as the country prepares for the solemn cremation rites for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Koh Phangan district chief Kriekkrai Songthani said on Friday that the event for October would be called off on the resort island in the Gulf of Thailand.

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST