4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Southern Iran

SHIRAZ (Tasnim) – An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale jolted a district near Iran’s southern city of Darab in Fars Province on Friday.

According to Tasnim dispatches, the earthquake hit Do Borji village in Fars Province at 10:28 a.m. local time.

The epicenter, with a depth of 22km, was determined to be at 28 degrees latitude and 55 degrees longitude.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and the extent of the damages inflicted on the quake-hit area.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90% of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.

The deadliest quake in Iran’s modern history happened in June 1990. It destroyed the northern cities of Rudbar, Manjil, and Lushan, along with hundreds of villages, killing an estimated 37,000 people.

Bam in the country’s southeastern province of Kerman witnessed a strong quake in December 2003 which killed 31,000 people.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency