Police rounded up 16 teenagers and seized 40 motorcycles when they foiled plans for a race on Rama VI road in Bangkok’s Phayathai district early on Saturday.

Pol Lt-Colonel Bowornpop Sunthornrekha, deputy traffic police chief of Phayathai police station, said he led some 20 policemen to stake out the road near the Dusit fire station where the teens had gathered to race on Rama VI road.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation