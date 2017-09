Udon Thai police late on Friday night seized about 80 motorbikes and rounded up a number of youngsters for illegally racing on public roads.

Pol Col Phumwit Vechkama, the Muang district police superintendent, said the action was taken in responding to complaints that young motorcyclists gathered and raced on public roads around the Udon Thani township, causing public annoyance and safety risks.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS