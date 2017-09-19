Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Young motorcycle racers put to community service

Motorbikes in Bangkok
NONTHABURI, 19th September 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police office has engaged motorcycle racing teens in Nonthaburi province in public service as part of their punishment and rehabilitation.

Nonthaburi Governor, Suthee Thongyam chaired the launch of the activities, which were organized as part of the “Immunity Building to Fulfill the Dreams of Thai Youths” campaign. The ceremony was attended by Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Surasak Prakkamakul and 191 Patrol Commander Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

