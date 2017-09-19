Ugandan Man Steals Millions From Swedish Aid, Becomes Landlord

Sweden is known for its worldwide aid and relief efforts. Sometimes, though, its generosity gets abused, big time. A Ugandan man has stolen millions of kronor in Swedish aid while working for its embassy in the African country. This has been described as one of the worst frauds ever undertaken by a staff member of the Swedish embassy.

During his time at the Swedish embassy in Uganda’s capital Kampala, the 42-year-old Ugandan man effectively appropriated 18 million SEK ($2.3 million) from Swedish aid funds.

With the stolen money, the Ugandan man purchased ten properties and a number of vehicles. He also paid for Christian Ugandans’ pilgrimage to Israel and was able to send his beloved wife to a fertility clinic. According to the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, the fraud was very elaborate, utilizing sophisticated and well-planed schemes.

In the scam, which has been going on since at least 2007, the man skimmed smaller amounts off major transactions from the Embassy’s dollar account to Ugandan shilling account and put them into yet another Embassy account, which he later emptied. The man was reportedly known for driving expensive cars and living well, which his Swedish colleagues ascribed to a lucrative side income.

