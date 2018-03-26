Nakhon Phanom: Monk appeals for help in lone fight against loggers

NAKHON PHANOM: A 76-year-old Buddhist monk, the abbot and only person living at a temple in a forest harbouring more than a thousand precious trees that is also part of a royal project to promote conservation, is calling for help in his fight with a transnational logging gang.

After receiving numerous death threats, Luang Pu Kittiphong Kittisophon, the abbot of Wat Pa Kham Sawang temple in tambon Nakham in Si Songkhram district, has formally petitioned local authorities for help to protect the forest surrounding his temple, which consists of over a thousand Siamese Rosewood trees believed to be between 200 and 300 years old.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PATTANAPONG SRIPIACHAI

BANGKOK POST