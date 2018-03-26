Monday, March 26, 2018
Home > Asia > At Least 53 Dead, Many Missing In Massive Fire At Siberian Shopping Center

At Least 53 Dead, Many Missing In Massive Fire At Siberian Shopping Center

View of Siberia in Russia
TN Asia 0

At least 53 people are confirmed dead and many others injured in a massive fire at a shopping center in Siberia, Russian officials say.

The death toll from the fire that began on March 25 could still go higher as the search progresses through the building in the city of Kemerovo, 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

At least nine children were among the dead.

State-run TASS news agency quoted the Emergency Situations Ministry on March 26 as saying more than a dozen people remained unaccounted for, down from 64 reported earlier.

TASS also said that Kemerovo Governor Aman Tuleyev had declared that families of people killed in the blaze would receive a payment of 1 million rubles ($17,500) in compensation for each fatality.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Authorities launched a criminal investigation into the tragedy.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL’s Russian Service

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Burma’s Military junta to be officially disbanded today

Palawan, Philippines

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits central Philippines, leaves dozens dead

Breaking News

PHILIPPINES: OMG! Eat-your-vegetables campaign

Leave a Reply