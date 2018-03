Travellers to Ko Mak off Trat province have been warned to watch out for box jellyfish and, if they want to swim in the sea, must swim within the zones cordoned off with fishing nets to prevent the jellyfish from getting in.

The warning was issued by Marine and Coastal Resources Department after some holidaymakers were stung by box jellyfish while they were swimming in the sea of Ko Mak.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS