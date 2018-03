PHUKET: Police have arrested a man and a woman after the man reportedly stole his employer’s car and then returned to work the next day as if nothing had happened.

Chalong Police officers led by Maj Anurak Klangnarong and Capt Puttasachart Pimnon together with a team of Phuket Provincial Police led by Maj Pairoj Tanapannathorn and Capt Pueak Musikawong made the arrests on Saturday (Mar 24).

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News