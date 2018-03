A 63-year old taxi driver was found murdered next to his taxi left on a road in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Sunday morning.

Residents living in Village Two, Tambon Kalong, found an abandoned yellow-green colored taxi on the old Ekachai road and then the body of a man, believed to be a taxi driver, lying with his face down in the roadside bushes. A large pool of blood was found on the driver’s seat.

By Thai PBS