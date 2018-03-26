Monday, March 26, 2018
Chiang Rai closes off forests as burning continues despite restrictions

Cliffs of Phu Kradung mountain in Thailand
CHIANG RAI, 26th March 2018 (NNT) – Chiang Rai has ordered its forests conditionally closed off for seven days and placed authorities on 24 hour alert after man-made fires continued to occur despite a 60 day order against such activities, in place until April 20.

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osot-tanakorn has held a meeting with all agencies relevant to the annual smog problem in the northern region, after it was found particulate levels in the air over nine provinces of the region are on the rise and that forest fires set by farmers have continued to spread to national forests.

