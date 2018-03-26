Khon Kaen car lot may hold hoard of stolen vehicles

Monday, March 26, 2018
Thai-Chinese high speed rail link under construction in Khon Kaen
GPS data from a stolen car led police to a storage depot Khon Kaen that’s suspected to be a base for fencing stolen merchandise across the Mekong River, where there is high demand for used vehicles.

Provincial Police Region 4 chief Pol Lt General Surachai Khuantechakhup said police and soldiers raiding the property of Phumpat Pattanasakulcharoen, 38, on Sunday evening found 46 sedans and pickups and a large quantity of hardwood planks believed to be Siamese rosewood, a protected species.

Full story: The Nation

By Kritmet Loho
The Nation

TN
Leave a Reply