PRACHINBURI — At least two deaths have been blamed on a tropical storm that has flooded several provinces in the north, northeast and central regions since Friday.

Doksuri moved into Nan province from Laos over the weekend after devastating the central coast of Vietnam last week, where it was blamed for at least nine deaths and widespread damage.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English