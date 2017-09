BANGKOK — Two bars in east Bangkok area will be ordered to close for five years for selling to minors.

Nearly 100 officers raided pubs early Saturday morning near King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and found two – Chic Bar and Climax – selling to people under 20. Chic Bar did not have a license to operate.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English