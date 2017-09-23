Entertainment venues in Lat Krabang examined by officials

A combined team of officials in the small hours on Saturday (Sept 23) examined two entertainment venues in Lat Krabang areas after receiving complaints that they opened beyond midnight and sold alcoholic drinks to young patrons under 20 years of age.

The team comprised Niphon Chinanont, director of the Office of Alcohol Control Committee, Sahakarn Phetnarin, director-general of the Juvenile Observation and Protection Department, officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and Lat Krabang police.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS