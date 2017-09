PATTANI: Four ranger volunteers were killed and five others and a civilian hurt when an improvised bomb exploded on a road in Sai Buri district on Friday morning.

The bomb was buried in a road in tambon Taping and went off around 6.15am as a military pickup truck carrying a nine-member patrol drove over it, said Pol Lt Sitthichai Poonsawat, deputy investigation chief at Sai Buri police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT

BANGKOK POST