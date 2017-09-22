Some sex workers in Samut Sakhon tested positive for HIV and they still work

Chief of Samut Sakhon public health office disclosed that some sex workers in this province tested positive for HIV and they continue work as usual.

After having reported about an HIV-infected sex worker who admitted that she still works in sex trade because she has no other alternative and has to feed her family, Thai PBS news team contacted Dr Veeraphol Nithipong, a public health official in Samut Sakhon for information about the HIV/Aids situation in the province, which is home to a large number of migrant workers from Myanmar.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS