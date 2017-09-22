Friday, September 22, 2017
Satun hit by third and most severe bout of flooding

Satun hit by third and most severe bout of flooding

Truck on a flooded area
TN South 0

SATUN, 22nd September 2017 (NNT) – Satun province has been hit by its third and most severe wave of flooding this year with residents put on high alert to possible landslides and runoff.

Days of heavy rain in Satun province’s Ta Pae district have created flooding with waters 30 centimeters deep along many roads. Local administrators have concentrated their efforts on directing traffic to maintain transport systems but have described the flooding as the worst of three waves this year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
