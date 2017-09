A man once suspected of being involved in a murder was gunned down in Phetchaburi’s Muang district late Thursday night. Police said Sunthorn Chanriam, 34, was shot while riding a motorcycle with a 14-year-old boy along a road in Ban Hua Don village in Tambon Saphan at 11.30pm.

He was shot multiple times in the face, torso, arms and legs and died at Phetchaburi provincial hospital.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation