People in 33 provinces warned of flash floods, mudslides until Sept 10

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department has warned people in 33 provinces in the North, Northeast, East and South to brace for river overflows, flash floods, and mudslides from now until Sept 10.

Chatchai Promlert, the department chief, said as a monsoon storm is now lying across the upper North and upper Northeast while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the South is gaining strength, there will be more rain and isolated heavy rain in those regions during Sept 6-10.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS