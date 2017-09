A minor quake measured at 3.1 on the Richter scale was detected this morning (Sunday) at 7.39 am in Muang district of Lamphun province, but there is no report on damages or casualties, according to the Earthquake Watch Office of the Meteorological Department.

Officials at the office explained that the tremor was caused by the movement of the Mae Tha fault.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS