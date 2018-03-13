Officials Swoop in to Seize Unregistered Dartboards

BANGKOK — The national darts association said pubs and sport bars that wish to offer the sport must register their equipment lest they be confiscated by local authorities.

The warning came amid complaints from establishment owners in Pattaya that they are being targeted by officials demanding dart permits. Thailand Dart Association chairman Vichai Govindani said the crackdown is supported by a 83-year-old law that lists darts, bingo and numerous other sports as gambling.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English