A scam call centre which used Dubai as its base to swindle victims in Thailand has been busted in a joint operation between Thai and United Arab Emirates police.

23 Thais and their Taiwanese boss, identified only as Kevin, were arrested in the operation, said deputy commander of the Tourist Police Bureau Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakphal yesterday after his return from Dubai.

