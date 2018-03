The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says summer storms that hit several parts of the country since March 13-20 have wreaked havoc to 340 villages in 22 provinces.

The department’s director-general Mr Chayapol Thitisak said summer storms have damaged 2,559 houses in 340 villages in 60 districts of 22 provinces.

By Thai PBS