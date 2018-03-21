Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Home > News > Tropical storm reaches Thailand, earthquake reported in Kanchanaburi

Tropical storm reaches Thailand, earthquake reported in Kanchanaburi

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao
TN News

BANGKOK, 21 March 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued warnings for people in all provinces to brace for tropical storms from Wednesday through Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, a area of high air pressure from China, which is now moving towards the North East of Thailand, will bring thundershowers, strong winds and hail storms to the upper region, the east coast and the central region including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
