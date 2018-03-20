Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Home > News > Hailstorms and heavy rains forecast in most areas this week

Hailstorms and heavy rains forecast in most areas this week

The result of a hailstorm
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 20th March 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has warned people nationwide of a tropical storm this week.

Meteorological Department Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai, has advised eastern and northeastern residents to brace themselves for heavy rains and hailstorms until March 23rd.

The North and Central Plains, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will be affected beginning Wednesday. Wanchai identified Don Muang and Rangsit as the two areas expected to feel the greatest impact.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Pattaya beach bar

Sharp tax hike on alcohol and tobacco effective immediately

Refugees at Wien Westbahnhof railway station, Austria, on their way to Germany

Danish imam urges government to accept child marriages among refugees

Breaking News

RS threatens to stop live broadcast of FIFA World Cup matches

Leave a Reply