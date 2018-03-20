Hailstorms and heavy rains forecast in most areas this week

BANGKOK, 20th March 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has warned people nationwide of a tropical storm this week.

Meteorological Department Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai, has advised eastern and northeastern residents to brace themselves for heavy rains and hailstorms until March 23rd.

The North and Central Plains, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will be affected beginning Wednesday. Wanchai identified Don Muang and Rangsit as the two areas expected to feel the greatest impact.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand