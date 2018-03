Former popular film actor in the eighties Anochow Yodbutr who was left in coma after a car accident during a film shooting in 1983 died peacefully on Wednesday at home in Bangkok.

Anochow was rushed to hospital in Chiang Mai after he fell from a moving jeep during the filming of a movie “Rak Gan Wan La Nid” on October 30, 1983.

By Thai PBS