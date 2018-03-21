Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Home > News > ‘Big Ass’ Charged with Piracy For Playing Own Song

‘Big Ass’ Charged with Piracy For Playing Own Song

Thai rock band Big Ass
TN News 0

BANGKOK — Five rockers were charged Tuesday by a music label for playing a song from their back catalog.

Thonglor police and a representative from Music Bugs label went to the offices of GMM Grammy, the nation’s largest entertainment company, with a court warrant for the arrest of five members of Big Ass on charges of piracy. The charges stem from the band performing an 18-year-old song in Rayong province back in December.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Government hopes new courts to help rid Thailand of criminals

Between the King and Queen Pagodas of Doi Inthanon National Park

Pets not allowed into national parks

Breaking News

Thai Democrat Party to hold mid-August meeting to choose new leader: Suthep

Leave a Reply