‘Big Ass’ Charged with Piracy For Playing Own Song

BANGKOK — Five rockers were charged Tuesday by a music label for playing a song from their back catalog.

Thonglor police and a representative from Music Bugs label went to the offices of GMM Grammy, the nation’s largest entertainment company, with a court warrant for the arrest of five members of Big Ass on charges of piracy. The charges stem from the band performing an 18-year-old song in Rayong province back in December.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English