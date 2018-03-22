Thursday, March 22, 2018
Avoid sex assault: Don’t dress sexy, says government

Songkran in Ayuttaya Province
TN News 0

Local authorities are telling women to avoid dressing in sexy outfits as they try to prevent sexual harassment or sex assault cases during next month’s Songkran festival.

Department of Local Administration department director-general Sutthipong Chulcharoen said local bodies would arrange alcohol-free zones for revellers, and launch campaigns to encourage tourists, particularly women, to dress appropriately so they do not fall victim to sex crimes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PENCHAN CHAROENSUTHIPAN
BANGKOK POST

