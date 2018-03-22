Nok Air’s flight schedules to be revised to reflect the availability of planes available

Thursday, March 22, 2018
Nok Air bird at Krabi Airport
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is to revise the flight schedules of Nok Air airline as of end of March until October to make sure that the number of flights match with the number of its aircraft on service to resolve the problem of flight delays which have, recently, drawn widespread complaints and criticism in the social media.

The delays were partly blamed on the fact that the airline has many flight routes and flights that its available planes cannot be rotated in time to serve some of the flights, causing flight delays which last several hours at a time and the problem was continuously repeated.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

