The Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok
Bangkok

Brit English Teacher Investigated For Child Porn

By TN / July 18, 2018

BANGKOK — Police on Wednesday are investigating whether a British teacher sexually abused any children after he was charged with possession of child pornography.

A Craigslist ad led to the arrest of A. J. B., 49, Tuesday evening in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district. Police said Bennett confessed to downloading child pornography and are now investigating if the English teacher produced any such materials himself or harmed any minors.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

