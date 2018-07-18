Brit English Teacher Investigated For Child Porn





BANGKOK — Police on Wednesday are investigating whether a British teacher sexually abused any children after he was charged with possession of child pornography.

A Craigslist ad led to the arrest of A. J. B., 49, Tuesday evening in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district. Police said Bennett confessed to downloading child pornography and are now investigating if the English teacher produced any such materials himself or harmed any minors.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

