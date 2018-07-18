Street vendors to get kicked off Khao San Road





Street vendors will be banned from pavements and roads on Khao San Road, Bangkok’s top tourist destination, and two other locations in the city, starting from Aug 1, Bangkok deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said Tuesday.

The other two sites are Lao market, or Talat Laos, in the Klong Toey area and a flower market in front of Wat Hua Lamphong in Bang Rak district.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

