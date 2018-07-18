Officials seize decorative corals in raids at Chatuchak area





Police and officials from the national parks, fisheries and marine resources departments seized a substantial haul of decorative corals and coralline algae in raids of several shops in Chatuchak area on Tuesday.

Mr Nuwat Leelatapa, a member of the Yiew Dong task force of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment had received many complaints from the public about several shops in Chatuchak area dealing in banned marine products such as corals and coralline algae and protected wildlife species.

