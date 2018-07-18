Jetski Ride
Phuket

Phuket search launched for jet-ski rider missing in storm

By TN / July 18, 2018

PHUKET: A search has been launched for man last seen riding a jet-ski off Phuket’s east coast today (July 17) and now feared overpowered by the storm conditions that struck the island this afternoon.

Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan today confirmed to The Phuket News that the missing man is 25-year-old Koset ‘Oat’ Deebukdam.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close