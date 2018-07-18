Phuket search launched for jet-ski rider missing in storm





PHUKET: A search has been launched for man last seen riding a jet-ski off Phuket’s east coast today (July 17) and now feared overpowered by the storm conditions that struck the island this afternoon.

Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan today confirmed to The Phuket News that the missing man is 25-year-old Koset ‘Oat’ Deebukdam.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article