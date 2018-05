PHUKET: Relatives and friends of Russian national Inna Ibukhova, 39, have appealed to the residents of Phuket for help in their search for the woman, who went missing on Koh Samui in April but is claimed to be last seen in Phuket on May 11.

The family of Ms Obukhova began their search on April 24, when the woman did not return from Samui to her home city of Blagoveschensk, in Russia’s Far East, as expected last month.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Anton Makhrov

The Phuket News