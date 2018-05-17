Moldovian arrested in crackdown on child porn website

A Moldovian national was arrested at his rented home in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Thab Sakae district on Tuesday over accusations that he had reaped benefits from a website that earned Bt123 million per year from feeding child pornographic materials to others, police told a press conference in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The arrest of the 30-year-old suspect, S. C., was the result of cooperation between the Thai police and their Netherlands counterparts, Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) commander Pol Maj-General Worawat Watnakhonbancha said.

By Kornkamon Aksorndech

