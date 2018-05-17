Family apologises for assaulting traffic cop in Rayong

RAYONG: Three members of a family met with boos and jeers from local residents when they showed up to apologise to a traffic police officer at Maptaphut police station for assaulting him after he issued them a ticket for illegal parking.

Phayom Saengwandee, 32, his wife Hathairat Somthawil, 35, and son Ittiphol Somthawil, 18, accompanied by lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet, arrived at Maptaphut police station in Muang district of this eastern province on Wednesday morning to offer their apology to Pol Capt Witthaya Wutthiphan, a deputy traffic inspector, for the May 10 assault.

