Thursday, May 17, 2018
Home > South > Family apologises for assaulting traffic cop in Rayong

Family apologises for assaulting traffic cop in Rayong

Royal Thai Police Kawasaki motorcycle
TN South 0

RAYONG: Three members of a family met with boos and jeers from local residents when they showed up to apologise to a traffic police officer at Maptaphut police station for assaulting him after he issued them a ticket for illegal parking.

Phayom Saengwandee, 32, his wife Hathairat Somthawil, 35, and son Ittiphol Somthawil, 18, accompanied by lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet, arrived at Maptaphut police station in Muang district of this eastern province on Wednesday morning to offer their apology to Pol Capt Witthaya Wutthiphan, a deputy traffic inspector, for the May 10 assault.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Suspected insurgent shot dead, policeman injured in Narathiwat raid

Breaking News

High waves strike southern provinces of Thailand

Thai police station

Ratchaburi: Drunk Teen Murders Insulting Cousin

Leave a Reply