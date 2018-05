BANGKOK — The first ever bill to allow limited use of cannabis for medical purposes was approved by the interim cabinet Tuesday.

More than just cannabis, the bill would decriminalize consumption of other Class 5 narcotics including hemp, kratom and opium to enable medical research to be conducted – a necessary step toward broader availability for therapeutic uses.

