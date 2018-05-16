Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Heavy storms and hail wreak havoc across the northeast

Flooded area in Sri Racha District, Chon Buri
NAKHON PANOM, 16 May 2018 (NNT) – Heavy rains have continued to impact areas of the northeast of Thailand with authorities in Mahasarakam province requesting assistance to repair over 200 homes damaged by hail in two districts and Nakhon Panom province.

Many homes and shops reported damage after a 20 minute hail storm yesterday that also toppled trees and utility poles. Cars and motorcycles were damaged by the storm and two high voltage power lines were severed, cutting off electricity to 7 areas. Power across much of the province had to be cut to allow for repairs that lasted into the night.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

