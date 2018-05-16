North Korea Says Not Interested in Negotiations That Require Only Denuclearization

North Korea announced that it is not interested in talks which require only denuclearization, DPRK’s First Deputy Foreign Minister said.

North Korea’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan also said that Pyongyang would go for negotiations with Trump only if he is interested in improving relations.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister said that if Pyongyang gets only unilateral demands on denuclearization, it would have no interest in such dialogue and would have nothing else to do but to reconsider the upcoming talks between the Unoted States and North Korea.

