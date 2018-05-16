Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Home > News > Traffic congestion across Thailand as new school term begins

Traffic congestion across Thailand as new school term begins

Thai students going to school by tuk tuk
TN News 0

UTHAI THANI, 16th May 2018 (NNT) – Traffic jams have been reported in many parts of the country as students start their new school semester today.

In Uthai Thani province, many parents took their children to Anuban Muang Uthai Thani School this morning. The school provides education to students from kindergarten to primary levels. Parents were asked to drop their kids off in front of the school’s entrance to prevent traffic congestion.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Highway 22 at Amphoe Phanna Nikhom, Sakhon Nakhon

Day 3: New Year death toll soars to 199

Breaking News

Yingluck Shinawatra designates lawyer to hear charges

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra lighting a candle

Revenue officials to find way to tax Thaksin’s children

Leave a Reply