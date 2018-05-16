Traffic congestion across Thailand as new school term begins

UTHAI THANI, 16th May 2018 (NNT) – Traffic jams have been reported in many parts of the country as students start their new school semester today.

In Uthai Thani province, many parents took their children to Anuban Muang Uthai Thani School this morning. The school provides education to students from kindergarten to primary levels. Parents were asked to drop their kids off in front of the school’s entrance to prevent traffic congestion.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand